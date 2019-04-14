Ryan O'Callaghan

Jan. 31, 1971 - April 4, 2019

San Ramon, CA

Ryan Eugene O'Callaghan passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 48. Ryan was raised in Alamo, CA and graduated from San Ramon Valley High School in 1989 and the University of Oregon in 1993.

Ryan's first job was at Richards in Alamo. After college, he worked for the HIlton Corporation in Eugene, OR. He then moved back to California and spent the next 25 years in the tool distribution industry. He loved watching sports (especially the Ducks), all kinds of trivia and golf. Ryan spent his childhood playing Danville Little League baseball, Mustang soccer and was on the SRVHS golf team.

Ryan will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor and love for his family. He is survived by his wife Stacey, two sons Sean and Kyle, nieces Delaney (Lynch) and Cassidy (Lynch), nephew Brennan (Lynch), brother-in-law Kelly (Lynch), sister Shannon (Lynch), brother Dan and loving parents Roger and Eileen.

Ryan will be greatly missed! He valued his kids education. All donations will be placed in the kids educational fund.





