Sachie Jean Nakamura
1928 - 2020
Sachie Jean Nakamura
January 8, 1928 - October 4, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Sachie Jean Nakamura was born on January 8, 1928 in Kent, Washington and passed away on October 4, 2020 in Antioch, California. Sachie was the mother of May Mieko Kleven who passed away on September 21, 2020. Sachie was the grandmother of Jason, Kimi, and Christopher, and the great grandmother of Isabella and Gabriel.
She will live on in her family's loving memories.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
