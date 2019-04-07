Sadie Serena Skinner

December 8, 1925 - April 2, 2019

Resident of Pleasanton

Sadie Skinner, a longtime resident of Pleasanton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, the 2nd of April. She was 93.

Sadie was born as an identical twin in 1925 to immigrants, Abraham and Regina Issac, in North Vandergrift, Pennsylvania. Sadie traveled the world with her job for the United States Department of Defense, serving in Hawai'i, California and the Philippines. Following her distinguished civil service career, Sadie became deeply involved with the Dental Auxiliary and served as the President of the Southern Alameda County Dental Auxiliary, managing dental offices in Hayward, Pleasanton and Fremont. She was a key part of the growth and success of the dental practice of Dr. Ward Skinner.

Sadie volunteered at the Valley Care Cancer Research Library in Pleasanton and was an active member of the Great Books Book Club. She was also an active member of Castlewood Country Club and served on the Membership Committee. Sadie loved traveling, reading, doing crossword puzzles, playing bridge and was an avid follower of the news, current events and politics.

She loved her grandchildren dearly and was so proud of all of their accomplishments. One of her favorite things to do was buy her grandsons a dinner of their choice for good grades in school.

She is survived by her daughter, Luree Jones, son in law, Richard and 3 grandchildren, Ian, Cameron and Sydney. She is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews.

Services for Sadie will be held at the Graham-Hitch Mortuary in Pleasanton Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with interment services to follow at Alta Mesa Memorial Park cemetery in Palo Alto.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Kidney Foundation at: www.kidney.org





