Salih K. Saba

Resident of Walnut Creek

Salih K. Saba passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on April 12, 2019. He was born to Dr. Khalil and Julia Saba in Jerusalem, Palestine on July 14, 1926, and grew up in Jaffa alongside his late sister Samira and late brother Robert. Throughout his life, he always remained proud of his Palestinian heritage.

He eventually moved to Cairo, Egypt where he married his first wife Maggie and had two daughters, Nuhad and Randa. In Cairo he worked at an Egyptian antiquities and book store, and discovered his passion for photography. In 1959 the Presbyterian Church and Kathleen Hevenor sponsored Salih and his family as they moved to Hayward, California. Shortly thereafter he began his long and successful career with the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

Salih was blessed with a beautiful deep bass voice, and sang in numerous choirs throughout his life. In the early '70s he became a member of Lafayette Orinda Presbyterian Church where he was very involved in the choir, helped launch the Singles Ministry, and served as an Elder and a Stephen Minister. He met his future wife Cindy at LOPC and they were married in 1982, enjoying 37 years of marriage. Their life together included many travels, years of singing together in the choir, and participation in church-related social groups leading to many warm and lasting friendships.

He is survived by his wife Cindy, daughters Nuhad Levasseur (Michael) of Marietta, GA and Randa Cruz (David) of Orange, CA, step-daughters Sharon Aguiar (Scott) of Breckenridge, CO and Laura Aguiar (Gonzalo) of Albany, CA, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Lollipop. A celebration of his life will be held at Lafayette Orinda Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Salih would have appreciated contributions to LOPC, Hospice East Bay, or ARF.





