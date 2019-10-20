|
Sallie Fillebrown Hofmann
January 31, 1928 - October 7, 2019
Resident of Lafayette
Sallie Hofmann was born in New York City to Thomas and Beatrice Fillebrown. She was the younger of two children. Sallie attended Stuart Hall and Colby Junior College in New England before meeting her future husband Burt S. Hofmann while working at Harvard Law School. They married June 9th, 1951 and they settled in the San Francisco Bay Area. Sallie was predeceased by her husband Burt Hofmann, brother Scott Fillebrown, father Thomas Fillebrown and mother Beatrice Fillebrown. She is survived by her children Deborah Anne Vivrette (spouse Michael), Darcy Elizabeth Smith, Thomas Scott Hofmann, Peter Starkweather Hofmann (Nancy), five grandchildren Lisa Davidovich (Yevgeniy) Amanda Vivrette, Benjamin Smith, Jennifer Hofmann, Jason Hofmann, one great grandchild Grayson Davidovich, brother-in-law John R. Hofmann (Molly), sister-in-law Lavinia Fillebrown, and many nieces and nephews.
While growing up, Sallie competed in many sports and continued in later life playing tennis, skiing and swimming. Sallie loved quilting and gardening. There was always a quilt in process and several recently finished quilts on display. Nothing would please mom more then spending a few hours each day working in her colorful garden, especially when she was joined by her west highland terriers "protecting her from squirrels and rabbits".
Sallie attended St Stephen's Episcopal church in Orinda and was active in several ministries (alter guild, choirs, Sunday collections, garden committee, and vestry). One of her favorite ministries was the choir in which she served in for over 20 years. Her family experienced many Christmas Eve services in which Sallie participated with the choir and provided some of the most beautiful singing performances.
Sallie and her husband enjoyed traveling and meeting people from other cultures. They were active in supporting various foreign exchange student programs including AFS and foreign students at UC Berkeley. They would plan trips abroad and connect with acquaintances from their involvement with foreign exchange programs they participated in.
We will be celebrating her life on Friday October 25th 10:00am at St Stephens Episcopal Church, 66 Saint Stephens Drive, Orinda, California.
Donations in memory of Sallie Hofmann may be made to .
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019