|
|
Sally Bannatyne
October. 19, 1932 - December. 22, 2019
Concord
Sally Bannatyne passed away at the age of 87 after a brief illness, joining husband Jack on their eternal cruise.
Sally was born in Pueblo Colorado to George and Marion (Hedgecock) Stevenson and was their only child. At the age of 10, her father died of rheumatic fever. Soon after Sally and her mother relocated to San Leandro, CA. Sally was a member of the Job's Daughters and was named Honored Queen in 1949. She graduated from San Leandro High School in 1950. She then went to UC Berkeley to study science. Sally also found time to sing in the university glee club. It was at Cal were she made many lifelong friends and met her future husband, Jack. They married in 1953 and later moved to Concord where Sally resided until her passing.
Sally and Jack raised six children. Sally was skilled in many areas, including stretching the household budget, cooking wonderful meals, and growing vegetables. Sally went beyond the stay-at-home mom role. She was a school volunteer at Queen of All Saints School, Girl Scout leader, English as Second Language teacher, and Lab Technician at John Muir Hospital. One of Sally's great joys was singing in the Queen of All Saints choir.
In their later years Sally and Jack enjoyed traveling. Often times they would journey through inland Mexico outside of the normal tourist destinations. Sally was a prolific cruise voyager. She was known as "Cruisin Sal" on the Cruise Critic website. She took over 100 cruises, primarily on the Princess Cruise line, to a variety of destinations and made many friends along the way. Sally was frequently honored as one of the "Most Traveled Passengers."
When not traveling, Sally took pleasure in family time, hosting many wonderful family gatherings, sharing lunch with gym friends, putting together 1000 piece jigsaw puzzles, or simply curling up with a good romance novel.
Sally is survived by her six children and their families: Jeanie (Tom) Flickinger, Alan (Min) Bannatyne, Sandy (Rob) Pringle, Craig Bannatyne, Joanne Bertoli, and Dan (Pat) Bannatyne as well as 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements have been made with the Neptune Society. An open house celebration will be held January 26th from 1 – 3pm. If additional information is needed, please email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to John Muir Pulmonary Health Group, 3480 Buskirk Ave, Suite 110, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 or Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa, 835 Ferry St. Martinez, CA 94553.
View the online memorial for Sally Bannatyne
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020