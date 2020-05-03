Sally Jo BonannoDec 9, 1938 - April 21, 2020Resident of PittsburgWith her beloved family by her side at home, Sally Jo Bonanno, 81, passed away on April 21, 2020. Her infectious smile, happy spirit and loving heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was born in Los Angeles, CA. to parents Robert and Marie Burns. She was one of 3 sisters; Sally, the eldest, her sister Rosemary (deceased) and Bobbie, who resides in Idaho.After graduating from Glendale High School, with a degree in Cosmetology, Sally moved to Moraga where she lived with her grandmother Martha. This is where she met the love of her life Alphonse (Al) Bonanno Jr. They were married for 62 years and created a beautiful home and life in Pittsburg with many close friends and family.Early on they belonged to the GAYOM Club and Pittsburg AAU Swim Team. Sally was a hair dresser for more than 50 years. She worked many of those early years alongside her mother in law, Rose (Suddy) Bonanno in Pittsburg. She had many longtime customers that became lifelong friends.Together they had 3 children, Michael Bonanno (Apryl), Anthony (Tony) Bonanno (deceased), and Dina Gamboa (Anthony). She has 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who loved her dearly and fondly recall her never ending love, support, and joy at any family gathering. Sally's generous nature and loving spirit will be missed by many family members and friends, including her sister in law, Julie Huckaby.Sally loved to travel. She traveled to China and Hawaii with Al, when he was coaching Los Medanos College girl's basketball. Recently, Sally and Al along with their son, Michael Bonanno and Apryl, traveled to Sicily where she saw the sights, drank wine and enjoyed each other's company. Anyone who knew her would tell you her favorite place to travel was Mazatlan, Mexico. Each night she would sit, with a beer, and thoroughly enjoy watching the gorgeous sunsets.Sally also loved to watch her grandson, Anthony (AJ) Gamboa, Jr. play baseball. Although recently unable to attend his games, she always wanted to know how he did. The world lost a beautiful human being and heaven gained a long awaited Angel.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is possible.