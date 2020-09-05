Sally Kay EdingerDecember 30, 1937 - August 24, 2020Resident of Hayward, CA"For am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth not any other created things shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord." Romans 8:38 & 39.Sally Edinger is with her Lord. She is rejoicing in her Lord Jesus. We will miss her, but she has gone on ahead of us. On August 24, 2020 Sally left her loved ones for heaven. Sally married her high school sweetheart Jerry Edinger on August 5, 1956. They had two children, Timothy (1957) and Suzanne (1958). Sally is survived by Timothy and his wife Sandi of Lakeport CA. Suzanne of Hayward CA. Granddaughter Sarah Gomez and her husband Emerson Gomez. Great Grandchildren; Gavin, Grayson, Sebastian and Amelia Gomez were Sally's cherished Great Grandchildren who she prayed for everyday without fail.There are also many friends, Mary and Charles Beck, Pastor Bob Armerding, Barbara Palmateer of New Paltz NY., Greg and Deborah Brown, Dave and Katherine Belles, Gayle and Steve Dyer, Katherine and Bob Franklin, Virginia and Gary Coughell of San Lorenzo. Also missing Sally are the saints at Fairhaven Bible Chapel who have been a blessing to the Edinger family.Sally enjoyed working for James Pierron in property management for many years. All who knew Sally will always miss her vivacious smile!A private memorial service will be held by the family.