Sally Mayock HartleyMay 24, 1927 - May 1, 2020Union CityBorn Sally Ann Mayock at Hollywood Hospital, to Robert S. Mayock of Gilroy and Edith Ann Muter (nee Pauline Rutherford, born in Santa Cruz CA). She was raised in Los Angeles with her two brothers until she was ten, when the family moved to Mission San Jose CA, where her father made wine under the name Los Amigos Vineyard. Sally attended school in Irvington and Centerville, and graduated from Palo Alto High School. She was senior class president at Mills College in Oakland and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in political science in 1948. She began graduate school at Stanford University and then married Hollis G. Hartley. She worked for the Hoover Institute at Stanford and the Federal Reserve in San Francisco.The couple moved to San Bernardino CA, where they were members of St. John's Episcopal Church for nearly 50 years. While Hollis practiced law, Sally raised their four children. She was a Girl Scout leader, and enjoyed hosting AFS exchange students and Rotary Club visitors. She was a member of the League of Women Voters, Mills College Alumnae Club, Stanford Women's Club, S.B. County Lawyers' Wives, and the University Women's Club in London. Sally earned a teaching credential and taught in San Bernardino high schools for 14 years. After retirement, the couple moved to Oakland CA. After Hollis died, Sally lived in Albany CA. She spent the last four years of her life in an apartment at the Masonic Home, Union City CA, and died in her sleep, of wasting from cancer.Sally is survived by three of her children: Rob Hartley of Honolulu HI; Peg Healy of Albany, CA, and Jim Hartley of Fair Oaks, CA, plus six grandchildren.