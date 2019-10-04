|
Cmdr. Salvador Romo, Jr., USCG
Oct 21,1940 - Sep 30, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Active Duty U.S. Coast Guard 1964 – 1989, SeaWest Coast Guard FCU Board Member since 1988, Chairman of the Board, 2014 – 2019, Co-Chair of the Northern California Coast Guard Retiree Council, Commandant's National Retiree Council member
Sal passed peacefully on September 30th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Semper Paratus/Semper Nobiscum (always with us)
We mourn the loss of Commander Salvador Romo, Jr, U.S. Coast Guard (Ret). Sal was a native of San Francisco, where he attended St. Ignatius H.S. Sal was a proud Coast Guardsman and tireless volunteer. During his 25 years of Active Duty service he served in both enlisted and commissioned officer ranks, including tours as Commanding Officer of several Coast Guard units both ashore and afloat.
In 1989 CDR Romo retired from Active Duty and was subsequently admitted to practice before the Internal Revenue Service and designated an Enrolled Agent to represent taxpayers before the IRS. Sal held leadership roles in several professional Societies, Associations and served faithfully at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Castro Valley.
Sal is survived by his wife of over 50 years Theresa Romo, daughter Diane Romo, son and daughter-in-law David & Tracie Romo, granddaughters Olivia and Camille Romo, his sister and brother-in-law Maria Elena and Jan Kaiser.
Viewing and Rosary to be held at Spencer Mortuary in Castro Valley on Monday October 7th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral to be held at Our Lady of Grace Church in Castro Valley on Tuesday October 8th at 11 a.m. with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, cgmahq.org
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019