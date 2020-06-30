Salvatore "Sal" Aiello
Salvatore "Sal" Aiello
Oct. 19, 1933 - June 26, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Sal passed away June 26, 2020 in Antioch, CA. He was born and raised in Pittsburg, where he attended local schools, graduating in 1951 from Pittsburg High School. From 1953-1955, Sal served in the Army, stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. He retired in 1995 from Sonoco/Continental Can Co. Sal enjoyed playing bocce, watching all sports especially golf, college football, track meets and college basketball.
Sal is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Jennie Aiello; siblings Mamie Russo, Mary Aiello, Rose Rissetto, Anne Aiello, Neno "Baldie" Aiello and Peter "Buddy" Aiello
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:30am with a vigil and chapel blessing at 12:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch. In lieu of flowers send donations to your favorite charity.


View the online memorial for Salvatore "Sal" Aiello



Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
