Sal brought communion to our house when my husband Nick was ill. We felt honored that he invited us to join him in the penthouse for Italians in heaven. He goes before us preparing the way. How I wished we had talked more. My aunt was the personnel director at the City of Paris department store and probably knew Sal’s dad. Sal was so proud of his children and grandchildren, bragging about them often. We are grateful to have known him.

Peggy and Nick Dujmovic