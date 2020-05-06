Salvatore (Sam) Liberati
Nov 18, 1932 - April 18, 2020
Collinsville, CA
Salvatore (Sam) Dominic Liberati peacefully passed on Saturday after a brief yet painful battle with cancer. He remained strong and positive throughout his whole life, including his final moments. Sam was born on Nov. 18, 1932 in San Francisco, CA to his parents Giaccomo (Jack) and Matilda Liberati. After Sam's father passed when he was 15,Sam started fishing to help support the family. He graduated from Mission High School in San Francisco in June 1950, then became a commercial fisherman. He served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1956, part of which time he served as an Aviation Photographer on the USS Oriskany during the Korean War. Sam then met the love of his life, Kathryn Irene Romani, and they married on January 1, 1955. The couple moved to the San Francisco Peninsula where they raised their three children - Karen, Vito and late son Jack - and later their family continued to grow with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sam was a dedicated husband of 58 years, a loving father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend, and more who would do anything for his family and friends.
In 1956 Sam started fishing as a deckhand in Alaska, and after his 5th year, became the captain and owner of his own vessel. When he wasn't fishing, Sam worked as an operating engineer where he starting as a deckhand and worked his way up to a captain. Throughout his 22 years on the dredge, Sam worked on numerous major projects including the BART tube across the San Francisco Bay, the BART tube in Alameda, and building Foster City.
He was a founder and representative for the Alaska Independent Fishermen's Marketing Association as well as the California Herring Fisherman's Association. He spearheaded the independent salmon fishing industry in Alaska and the herring industry in California by fighting for changes in the legislation and pushing for research funding. Sam also fished tuna and was part owner of a 600-ton tuna clipper. Additionally, he fished in the San Francisco Bay as a herring gillnetter for decades.
Sam lived to better his communities and their lives by dedicating his time to numerous committees and boards, including the California Herring Advisory Committee. He was also a philanthropist who donated his photography skills and supported numerous charity events including the Oregon Abused Children, Yuma Special Olympics, and Joe Montana's Legends Tournament for the Richmond Boys and Girls Club. In retirement, Sam was an administrator for the Collinsville Levee District where he was instrumental in repairing and maintaining levees after the floods of 2017. He also worked with the Solano County Department of Resource Management, the California Fish and Wildlife, and the Solano Board of Supervisors. Sam was a hardworking individual who believed in everything he did, and his life proves that.
Throughout Sam's life, he enjoyed spending time with family and traveling the world with his wife. He had an unbelievable passion for Collinsville, a town that's been in his family for one century, and moved there after his beloved wife Kathryn passed in 2013. Sam will be remembered for his endless stories, touching life lessons, and unlimited generosity. Sam is survived by his children Karen Myhre and her husband, Robert, Vito Liberati; grandchildren Michelle Myhre Murphy and her husband, Brian, Kristine Myhre Fournier and her husband, Bryan, and Julie Myhre-Nunes and her husband, Frank; greatgrandchildren Quinn, Oliver and Tess; sister Marianna (Nina) Alban; sisterin-law Jolyne Liberati; brother-in-law Louis Romani and his wife, Jeannette. He is loved and missed by many friends, family, cousins, nieces and nephews.Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, 800-227-2345 www.cancer.org
View the online memorial for Salvatore (Sam) Liberati
Nov 18, 1932 - April 18, 2020
Collinsville, CA
Salvatore (Sam) Dominic Liberati peacefully passed on Saturday after a brief yet painful battle with cancer. He remained strong and positive throughout his whole life, including his final moments. Sam was born on Nov. 18, 1932 in San Francisco, CA to his parents Giaccomo (Jack) and Matilda Liberati. After Sam's father passed when he was 15,Sam started fishing to help support the family. He graduated from Mission High School in San Francisco in June 1950, then became a commercial fisherman. He served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1956, part of which time he served as an Aviation Photographer on the USS Oriskany during the Korean War. Sam then met the love of his life, Kathryn Irene Romani, and they married on January 1, 1955. The couple moved to the San Francisco Peninsula where they raised their three children - Karen, Vito and late son Jack - and later their family continued to grow with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sam was a dedicated husband of 58 years, a loving father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend, and more who would do anything for his family and friends.
In 1956 Sam started fishing as a deckhand in Alaska, and after his 5th year, became the captain and owner of his own vessel. When he wasn't fishing, Sam worked as an operating engineer where he starting as a deckhand and worked his way up to a captain. Throughout his 22 years on the dredge, Sam worked on numerous major projects including the BART tube across the San Francisco Bay, the BART tube in Alameda, and building Foster City.
He was a founder and representative for the Alaska Independent Fishermen's Marketing Association as well as the California Herring Fisherman's Association. He spearheaded the independent salmon fishing industry in Alaska and the herring industry in California by fighting for changes in the legislation and pushing for research funding. Sam also fished tuna and was part owner of a 600-ton tuna clipper. Additionally, he fished in the San Francisco Bay as a herring gillnetter for decades.
Sam lived to better his communities and their lives by dedicating his time to numerous committees and boards, including the California Herring Advisory Committee. He was also a philanthropist who donated his photography skills and supported numerous charity events including the Oregon Abused Children, Yuma Special Olympics, and Joe Montana's Legends Tournament for the Richmond Boys and Girls Club. In retirement, Sam was an administrator for the Collinsville Levee District where he was instrumental in repairing and maintaining levees after the floods of 2017. He also worked with the Solano County Department of Resource Management, the California Fish and Wildlife, and the Solano Board of Supervisors. Sam was a hardworking individual who believed in everything he did, and his life proves that.
Throughout Sam's life, he enjoyed spending time with family and traveling the world with his wife. He had an unbelievable passion for Collinsville, a town that's been in his family for one century, and moved there after his beloved wife Kathryn passed in 2013. Sam will be remembered for his endless stories, touching life lessons, and unlimited generosity. Sam is survived by his children Karen Myhre and her husband, Robert, Vito Liberati; grandchildren Michelle Myhre Murphy and her husband, Brian, Kristine Myhre Fournier and her husband, Bryan, and Julie Myhre-Nunes and her husband, Frank; greatgrandchildren Quinn, Oliver and Tess; sister Marianna (Nina) Alban; sisterin-law Jolyne Liberati; brother-in-law Louis Romani and his wife, Jeannette. He is loved and missed by many friends, family, cousins, nieces and nephews.Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, 800-227-2345 www.cancer.org
View the online memorial for Salvatore (Sam) Liberati
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 6, 2020.