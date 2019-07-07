Sam Bowerbank

Jun. 5, 1975 - Jun. 29, 2019

Concord

Samantha Hauck Bowerbank passed away peacefully at the young age of 44. Sam was born in Walnut Creek to Wally & Donna Hauck and graduated from Northgate, class of 1993. Sam and Jeff were married in 1995 in the LDS Oakland Temple and they raised two beautiful daughters, Rylie and Reagan. Sam had a love of cooking for family, friends, and soccer teams. For the past 2 years her favorite baking recipes were featured in the local Diablo Gazette under her nickname Mrs. Butterbanks. She was a beloved and admired RDA at V. Shannon Haynes, DDS and loved by all of her patients. Sam will be remembered for her great smile, laugh and lively spirit. She experienced the most joy in her life's mission as a mother and in the accomplishments of her daughters. Sam also leaves her siblings Tina, Melissa, Ryan and Meagan, and was preceded in death by her brother Gunnar. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and other family that will miss her dearly. A memorial will be held July 20 at 11a at the Church of Jesus Christ of LDS at 1360 Alberta Way in Concord.





View the online memorial for Sam Bowerbank Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019