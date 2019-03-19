|
Sam Fortune, Jr. Resident of Berkeley, CA Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday 3 /13/19 in Oakland, CA. Public Viewing will be held on Thursday 3/21/19 at Fouche's Hudson Funeral Rome 3665 Telegraph Avenue Oakland, CA from 11 am-4 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday 3/22/19 at Glad Tidings C.O.G.I.C. 27689 Tyrrell Avenue Hayward, CA at 10 am. Interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery 5000 Piedmont Avenue Oakland, CA. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to: Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home, FD 443 (510) 654-8558
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2019