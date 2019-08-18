|
Sam "Sal" Miranda
Nov 21, 1930 - Aug 13, 2019
A Resident Of Oakland
Sam "Sal" Miranda Jr. was born on November 21, 1930 in Lafayette, Louisiana. He served in the US Coast Guard but spent his working days in the produce industry and retired after 43 years. An avid gardener, Sal was able to make plants grow with his special green thumb. He was also an animal lover spending many fun times with his dog, Clyde. Sal lived his life to the fullest, and with the simplest of pleasures. He gave freely of himself to others and was a lifetime active member of the Columbo Club. He touched many lives of so many people. Sal gave of himself to others with his generous and caring nature, expecting nothing back and only one's friendship in return.
Sal is survived by his loving children Vanessa, Spike, Marty and wife Barbara, and grandsons Philip, Anthony, and Angelo.
They all invite you to join them in celebration and remembrance of Sal's life at Grant Miller John Cox Mortuary, 2850 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA 94609 from 5 pm – 7 pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 to reminisce, grieve, and support each other and to attend the funeral mass Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, 176 Ridgeway Ave, Oakland, CA 94611. Interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery, Oakland, CA
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019