Samuel Aaron Zavala
July 10, 2000 - August 6, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Samuel passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 20. He is survived by his loving parents, David Zavala of Walnut Creek and Rachel Zavala of Pleasant Hill and older siblings Michael and Sara Zavala. Sam was also a beloved grandson of Richard and Gail Zavala of Martinez and Pat and PatriciaMorais of Stockton and is a nephew, a cousinand will be missed dearly by his Bay Area friends and well beyond.Sammy's sudden passing left his family and friends in shock yet as word quickly spread an incredible gathering put together by his peers to celebrate his life took place at a place he called 'Church'. At the gathering, hundreds came to celebrate and speak of his love, friendship, generosity, and compassion for others as well as his passionate approach to life. His family feels immense pride for the larger than life soul Sam eagerly shared with everyone he touched. Sam had a lasting impact on so many throughout his short life on this earth and it has shown and provided strength for all who truly knew him.A musician, actor, athlete, and union apprentice carpenter whose character was full of electric individuality, Sam was able to shine bright and connect with others across all walks of life. He is a little brother with an incredible connection to his big sister Sara. He was amazingly intelligent, a student of life who educated himself well beyond schooling he attended. He admired and respected the tradespeople he worked with and loved the camaraderie he felt on the job site. He was a musician initially inspired by the talents of his older brother Michael and cousin Rich Peters and more recently by writing and performing with his talented his bandmates. He was a front man who brought exhilaration to the room and anyone that was in his presence during those times knew he would be able to take his music career wherever he wanted. Sam loved Maui, the Delta, and Lake Shasta and went to all many times with family and friends. Whether local or on trips including Europe, if he knew the language or not, Sam made friends wherever he went. He was many times a defender of those who are different, less fortunate, or treated unfairly and a voice for those unsure, timid, and shy. He wanted everyone to be happy and was generous with his caring to help make that happen. All that know him would agree the words written here are an understatement of the presence who is Samuel Aaron Zavala. He would want his life to be celebrated with music and help of others rather than mourned with silence.To help remember Sam, feel free to email any stories, poems, photos, videos, etc. to SamZStories@gmail.com.To honor Sam and see how the strength of his spirit is beginning to inspire people to help others please connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @SammysGiveaway.