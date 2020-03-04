|
Samuel Herman Rapp
June 17, 1929 - Feb. 25, 2020
Resident of Antioch
Samuel Herman Rapp died, peacefully, at his home in Antioch, on February 25, 2020. He was 90 years old. Samuel, a retired machinist from Fiberboard, was a Korean War veteran and an avid sports fan of the Giants and 49ers.
A loving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle and friend, Sam was well-known throughout the Pittsburg and Antioch community as a proud Veteran who loved to chat. Sam is survived by daughters Debra Panagopoulos (Jim) Brenda Miranda (Daniel) 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, sisters Dorothy Rapozo and Sharon Rold, along with many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Sam was preceded in death by the love of his life, Tina, his parents Herman and Carrie Rapp, five sisters and seven brothers.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5 from 4-8PM at Higgins Chapel, 1310 A St. Antioch, CA. The funeral will take place at the Higgins Chapel on Friday, March 6 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Oak View Memorial Cemetery in Antioch. A celebration of life and luncheon will follow at the Lone Tree Golf and Events Center, 4800 Golf Course Rd. Antioch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a in honor of Samuel Herman Rapp.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 4, 2020