Samuel Olivares

May 10, 1931 - Feb. 24, 2019

Brentwood

Samuel Olivares passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. He touched many lives with his quiet strength and gentle presence and will be greatly missed.

Samuel was born in the town of Tacatzcuaro, Michoacan, Mexico. He came to the U.S. at a young age to work and support his family in Mexico. He worked as a field worker and eventually joined the laborors union.

He had a passion for music and played multiple instruments including the trumpet, guitar, and violin. He also enjoyed bbq'ing with family, spending time outdoors enjoying the fresh air, fishing and farming his land in Mexico.

He is survived by his loving wife Trinidad (Trini), daughters Susie Masadas & Sherry Bedford. Sons Louis Olivares and Samuel Olivares Jr. He has 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Samuel Olivares and daughter Sisilia Leon.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Mon March 4, 2019 from 5-7 pm with a vigil following at 7pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 500 Fairview Ave., Brentwood, Funeral services are on Tuesday March 5th at 11am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetary, 2200 E. 18th St., Antioch.





