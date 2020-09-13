1/1
Samuel Valerio
1945 - 2020
Samuel Valerio
Aug. 11, 1945 - Aug. 22, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
SAMUEL NOAH VALERIO
Passed away August 22, 2020 at 75 years of age. Proceeded in death by parents Ben and Maude (Fresquez), brother Michael. He graduated from Fremont High School, Oakland, California. Sam retired from Trayer Engineering, San Francisco CA in 2007 after 27 years as an Electrical Forman. He so enjoyed his years there. Sam enjoyed learning about NASA, our space program and the universe. He loved playing cards and taking road trips with Libia, who was such a joy and love to him. Sam is survived by his sister, Benita Labat, his children Lisa, Peter, Rachel, Tammy, Shaina, Benjamin, Gabriel, 13 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, nephews and cousins.
A private ceremony will be held for family at a later date.


View the online memorial for Samuel Valerio

Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

September 6, 2020
Rachel
Daughter
September 4, 2020
I love you Pop I’ll miss your singing, your love of the night skies and hearing your voice. I love you Libby Auntie Benita Bud ❤
Rachel Basdo
Daughter
September 2, 2020
We will all miss you Sam. ❤
Teresa Johnson
Family
