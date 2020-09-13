Samuel ValerioAug. 11, 1945 - Aug. 22, 2020Resident of San LeandroSAMUEL NOAH VALERIOPassed away August 22, 2020 at 75 years of age. Proceeded in death by parents Ben and Maude (Fresquez), brother Michael. He graduated from Fremont High School, Oakland, California. Sam retired from Trayer Engineering, San Francisco CA in 2007 after 27 years as an Electrical Forman. He so enjoyed his years there. Sam enjoyed learning about NASA, our space program and the universe. He loved playing cards and taking road trips with Libia, who was such a joy and love to him. Sam is survived by his sister, Benita Labat, his children Lisa, Peter, Rachel, Tammy, Shaina, Benjamin, Gabriel, 13 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, nephews and cousins.A private ceremony will be held for family at a later date.