My brother-in-law Sam was always a favorite of mine. Because of our age difference, 14 years, he was like a big brother to me. I have many fond memories of our times together. Playing ping-pong in the garage of my folks’ home. Or the time he took me to the bike shop in Richmond on my birthday to purchase a light for my bike. At the time he and Gerrie were still living in Richmond, she supporting him while he attended Cal. They couldn’t have had much money. Riding around in that old Austin-Healy that he and Gerrie owned. That was the car they owned (before children) when they made the move to North Hollywood and Sam’s first job at Lockheed. I always jumped at the chance to go with him anywhere, even if it was just to the store to pick up a loaf of bread.
A remarkable man considering his humble roots.
