Samuel Wilson
1936 - 2020
Samuel Wilson
December 21, 1936 - September 1, 2020
Resident of Camarillo, CA
Samuel E. Wilson passed away on September 1, 2020. He was born in Tioga, Texas, where he grew up with five siblings. The family moved to Richmond, California in the 1950s. He graduated in 1955 from Richmond High School, where he met his future wife, Geraldine (Gerrie) Wallacker, whom he married in 1958. In 1961, he received a bachelor's degree in engineering from UC Berkeley. That same year, Sam and Gerrie moved to Southern California where Sam began a 37-year career as an engineer at the Pacific Missile Test Center at Point Mugu Naval Base. He and Gerrie fully enjoyed their retirement, until Gerrie passed away in 2004. Later, Sam was fortunate to meet Frieda Leff, his loving companion for the remainder of his life. Sam is survived by Frieda; his daughters, Suzanne Wilson of Los Angeles and Catherine Fernandez (husband, Ralph) of Santa Paula; sister Kitty Thorn (husband, Jackie) of Hercules; brother-in-law Lee Wallacker (wife, Terri) of Suisun City; four granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to the University of California Foundation, memo line stating: Samuel E. Wilson Scholarship for Transfer Students in the College of Engineering, and mailed to University of California, Berkeley, Donor and Gift Services, 1995 University Ave., Ste 400, Berkeley, CA 94704-1070.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 18, 2020
My brother-in-law Sam was always a favorite of mine. Because of our age difference, 14 years, he was like a big brother to me. I have many fond memories of our times together. Playing ping-pong in the garage of my folks’ home. Or the time he took me to the bike shop in Richmond on my birthday to purchase a light for my bike. At the time he and Gerrie were still living in Richmond, she supporting him while he attended Cal. They couldn’t have had much money. Riding around in that old Austin-Healy that he and Gerrie owned. That was the car they owned (before children) when they made the move to North Hollywood and Sam’s first job at Lockheed. I always jumped at the chance to go with him anywhere, even if it was just to the store to pick up a loaf of bread.
A remarkable man considering his humble roots.
Lee Wallacker
Family
September 18, 2020
Wishing you lots of joy and love in sharing the memories of such an amazing man. Sincerest condolences, Alisa Clairet
September 18, 2020
I am very sorry to hear today from Larry Smith of Sam's death. I last saw Sam better than 45 years ago while I was employed in the Systems Division, Laboratory Department, Naval Missile Center at Pt. Mugu. I remember Sam as a smart and most likable young man. He was very witty. His slow, distinct speech and plus his unchanging facial features were best exhibited when he would tell jokes and stories on any subject. These occasions would arise on his visits to our office in bldg. 512 near the end of the work shift. Before you would know it, he and another engineer would together play on each others words in telling jokes and stores that would have us all laughing so long and hard our sides and stomachs would be hurting. He could present an expressionless face as if to say what are you laughing about. These are great memories I have of Sam.

I offer my sincere condolences to Sam Wilson's Families. He will be missed.

May Sam Rest in Peace.
thomas Graham
September 17, 2020
I really enjoyed and admired Sam and am sad at his passing. I know he will be sorely missed by all. My heart felt condolences to Frieda, Suzy and Cathy for their loss.
John P Eichner
Family
September 17, 2020
September 17, 2020
Dear ones - What a good man your father was and how much I enjoyed our conversations and exchanges of thought over the years. Yes and he had a good sense of humor to boot. He was Mr. Detail and he would point out whatever I had missed. I am grateful for the time I spent working with him and feel honored that he asked me to step in. In reading his bio I did not realize he was a Cal Bear! I thought he aspired to it through Cal Bear daughters, Suzy and Cathy. Good to know though I should have suspected. He was so proud of his daughters. He was smart -- and he was a fiercely loyal family man and he will be missed by all. We send our love to Cathy and Suzy and Sam's granddaughters as well. XXO Paige & Bill
Paige & Bill Baker
September 17, 2020
As a childhood friend of his younger daughter Cathy, he always made me feel welcome all the time I spent at the wonderful house they built in Camarillo. I remember how he could make or fix anything. My heartfelt condolences to Cathy and Suzy and the whole family during this difficult time.
Juliet Diamond Chan
Friend
September 17, 2020
Uncle Sam was always fun to be around. We liked to tease each other. I enjoyed the stories he would tell me about my parents. I will always remember how much I loved him. R.I.P. Uncle Sam. You will be missed ❤
Holley Eichner
Family
September 16, 2020
I was so sorry to hear your dad passed away. I loved reading the beautiful story of his life. Now I know where you get your voracious love of reading, learning, CAL and family! To me, your dad was always very calm and strong. I picture him on his Motorcycle outside the house on Avocado- probably wondering what kind of antics we were up to or maybe solving a problem in his quiet way.
May his memory be a blessing
Lots of love to all of you,
Kari
Kari
Friend
