I am very sorry to hear today from Larry Smith of Sam's death. I last saw Sam better than 45 years ago while I was employed in the Systems Division, Laboratory Department, Naval Missile Center at Pt. Mugu. I remember Sam as a smart and most likable young man. He was very witty. His slow, distinct speech and plus his unchanging facial features were best exhibited when he would tell jokes and stories on any subject. These occasions would arise on his visits to our office in bldg. 512 near the end of the work shift. Before you would know it, he and another engineer would together play on each others words in telling jokes and stores that would have us all laughing so long and hard our sides and stomachs would be hurting. He could present an expressionless face as if to say what are you laughing about. These are great memories I have of Sam.



I offer my sincere condolences to Sam Wilson's Families. He will be missed.



May Sam Rest in Peace.

thomas Graham