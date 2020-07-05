1/1
Sanae Mita Otsuki
1918 - 2020
Sanae Mita Otsuki
February 3, 1918 - June 25, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Sanae Mita Otsuki, 102, passed away peacefully Thursday in Pleasant Hill. She was born in Aromas, California and lived in Salinas for almost 45 years before moving to Rossmoor, Walnut Creek 17 years ago.
Sanae loved music, sewing, cooking, baking, spending time with her family and surrounding herself with beautiful plants and flowers. She will be missed by all she touched for her smiling face, gracious heart, and gentle soul. Sanae was a longtime member of Lincoln Avenue Presbyterian Church in Salinas.
She is survived by George, her husband of 76 years; her children Carol (Steve) Hoover and Lee (Debbie) Otsuki; and her grandchildren Janelle & Lindsey Otsuki.
Memorial services will be private at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Burial will be in St. Dominic Cemetery, Benicia. The family requests any donation in her name be sent to Lincoln Avenue Presbyterian Church, 536 Lincoln Avenue, Salinas, CA 93901. Please visit the online tribute:
www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 707-745-3130


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
