Sandi is one of the sweetest women I ever knew. I met her as a teen (shes mom to my high school bestie) and I was fortunate enough to still see her when my own kids attended Sheldon elementary. Kind and caring. Awesome mom and grandmom. Wonderful with the kids at the school. Soft spoken and a beautiful smile. The planet has lost a great one. My sincere sympathy goes out to her loving daughters and grandchildren. RIP Sweet Lady

Nina Regalado

Friend