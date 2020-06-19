Sandra Dorsey (Eakin)
Feb. 28, 1954 - May 18, 2020
Resident of Rodeo, CA.
Sandi passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 18, 2020 after a long battle with kidney cancer. She is survived by 3 brothers, 2 daughters and 6 grandchildren. Sandi grew up and lived most of her life in Pinole. Besides being a devoted mother and grandmother she was a dedicated employee of Sheldon Elementary school for 38 years. She was strong, stubborn and loved by all especially children. She enjoyed spending time at the Zoo and watching the Oakland A's. Condolences can be left at legacy.com. Celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 19, 2020.