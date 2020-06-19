Sandra (Eakin) Dorsey
1954 - 2020
Sandra Dorsey (Eakin)
Feb. 28, 1954 - May 18, 2020
Resident of Rodeo, CA.
Sandi passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 18, 2020 after a long battle with kidney cancer. She is survived by 3 brothers, 2 daughters and 6 grandchildren. Sandi grew up and lived most of her life in Pinole. Besides being a devoted mother and grandmother she was a dedicated employee of Sheldon Elementary school for 38 years. She was strong, stubborn and loved by all especially children. She enjoyed spending time at the Zoo and watching the Oakland A's. Condolences can be left at legacy.com. Celebration of life to be held at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
June 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 15, 2020
Sandi is one of the sweetest women I ever knew. I met her as a teen (shes mom to my high school bestie) and I was fortunate enough to still see her when my own kids attended Sheldon elementary. Kind and caring. Awesome mom and grandmom. Wonderful with the kids at the school. Soft spoken and a beautiful smile. The planet has lost a great one. My sincere sympathy goes out to her loving daughters and grandchildren. RIP Sweet Lady
Nina Regalado
Friend
