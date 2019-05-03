|
Sandra I. Franklin
Oct. 21, 1939 - April 23, 2019
Resident of San Pablo, CA.
Sandi Franklin, a life long San Pablo resident, passed away on April 23, 2019 at 79 years of age. She is survived by her husband, John Franklin, children, Michael Siverson (Sher), Bret Franklin, Scott Franklin, and Brian Franklin. Her son, Jamie Franklin, preceded her in death. A viewing will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery Chapel on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a rosary service at 6:00 pm. Her memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00 am, also at St. Joseph's Cemetery Chapel in San Pablo.
Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2019