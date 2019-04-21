East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Sandra Lee "Sandy" Bitters


Sandra "Sandy" Lee Bitters
Resident of Antioch
Sandra "Sandy" Lee Bitters passed away at home April 15, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born December 31, 1945 in Oakland to Ralph and Alene Inman. Sandy loved her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. She also loved being an Avon representative for the past 22 years.
Sandy is survived by her husband of nearly 20 years, Tom Bitters, and children Dennis Presser, David Presser, Jennifer Howland and Sarah Presser. Grandchildren Katherine Howland, Addison Howland, Jazzmin and Katelynn Presser. Sandy is also survived by her brother Ralph Inman Jr.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life ceremony on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 10:00am at Ouimet Bros. Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Rd., Concord.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019
