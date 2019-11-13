|
|
Sandra Liebgold
Walnut Creek
Sandra Brooks Liebgold, 85, of Walnut Creek, California, passed away 11/9/19. Sandra was born in Winnipeg, CA to Shirley and Earl Brooks.
She was known for her thoughtfulness, generosity and care-giving nature. In her early years, she lived in Canada. Her fondest memories were the smells of the pastries cooked by her Grandma, affectionately known as Baba. She was protective of her younger sister Lyvia, who she would always call Baby Sister.
The family moved to Beverly Hills. Her beauty gave her the crown of Miss Rexall. Studying at UCLA, she was ultimately charmed by Howard Liebgold who became her husband. While he went to medical school, she provided for them by becoming a Secretary.
Moving to the Bay Area, they then started their family, settling in Walnut Creek. She always enjoyed visiting her favorite place Carmel & adventures with her Baby Sister and their family.
In her later years, she followed her dreams by going to Paris, using her French that she had learned, and seeing great works of art. She also became a talented pastel artist.
She is survived by daughter Michele, son Gregg, son-in-law Eddie, & nieces Jodi and Sheryl. Sandra was preceded in death by her prior husband Howard, her son Mark and sister Lyvia.
A private service will be held in her honor, at Oakmont Memorial Park, 2099 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette, at 1:00 pm, 11/14.
If so moved, make a donation to the Special Olympics, instead of flowers.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2019