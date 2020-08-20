Sandra Mae SilvaApril 3, 1960 - August 9, 2020Resident of MilpitasEntered into rest Sunday August 9th, 2020 in Sacramento, California. She was 60 years old. Born in Oakland, California on April 3rd, 1960 and had been a resident of Milpitas, California for the past 27 years. She attended Hayward High School, worked in electronics and was a beloved wife and mother of three. She very much enjoyed writing short stories, making up songs or playing with her dog. Sandra was happiest when reading a book or swimming.She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Michael Silva of Milpitas, California, her son Steven Yeates, her daughter Jessica Yeates, two half siblings and is predeceased by her son Christopher Silva. Sandra will also be extremely missed by her dog Bingo of 4 years and many friends and distant relatives.Private services to be held due to the Covid-19 restrictions.