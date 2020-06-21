Sandra McTavish Spellman Lorence
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra McTavish/Spellman/Lorence
May 28, 1943 - June 3, 2020
Resident of Shingle Springs, CA.
Sandy passed away from cancer at age 77. The last of the McTavish Clan, a third generation Bay Area native of Oakland, Berkeley and Lafayette. A graduate of Acalanes High School, class of 1961. Preceded her in death, her father Don, mother Billie and sister Llyn McTavish/Roesling. Don and Billie sold their home in the Berkeley Hills to move and open McTavishes Ice Cream Store in Lafayette, after Don was diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease. It was a family affair working 7 days a week! Sandy was a sweet, kind and loving woman, who will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her!
Sandy leaves behind her husband Frank of 45 years, daughters Deborah Spellman and Staci Spellman-Hess, and son Don Lorence. Also, her beloved grandchildren James, Jordan, Jake, Morgen, Marley, Melena, Landon and Kennedy.


View the online memorial for Sandra McTavish/Spellman/Lorence

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved