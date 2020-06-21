Sandra McTavish/Spellman/LorenceMay 28, 1943 - June 3, 2020Resident of Shingle Springs, CA.Sandy passed away from cancer at age 77. The last of the McTavish Clan, a third generation Bay Area native of Oakland, Berkeley and Lafayette. A graduate of Acalanes High School, class of 1961. Preceded her in death, her father Don, mother Billie and sister Llyn McTavish/Roesling. Don and Billie sold their home in the Berkeley Hills to move and open McTavishes Ice Cream Store in Lafayette, after Don was diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease. It was a family affair working 7 days a week! Sandy was a sweet, kind and loving woman, who will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her!Sandy leaves behind her husband Frank of 45 years, daughters Deborah Spellman and Staci Spellman-Hess, and son Don Lorence. Also, her beloved grandchildren James, Jordan, Jake, Morgen, Marley, Melena, Landon and Kennedy.