Sandra (Sandy) Parks
8/8/1951-9/25/2019
Concord, CA
Sandra (Sandy) Goodman-Parks, 68, of Concord, CA, passed away on September 25, 2019 in Walnut Creek surrounded by loved ones. Sandy grew up in Martinez, CA and lived her entire life in Contra Costa County. She was an amazing woman who helped blazed the trail for women in the bay area. She was the first female pitcher in local little league, as well as the first female to attend auto shop at Alhambra High. She is also the first gay woman to win custody of her children in CA. Sandy had a love of learning and spent much of her time at school in her later years. She also vol- unteered for the Concord Police Department, fulfilling a lifelong dream of serving her community. She loved Mickey Mouse, CERT, VIPS, and spending time with friends and family. Sandy is survived by her kids Paula (Kevin) and Tex (Rikki), brothers Jim (Suzie) and Don, sister Cheryl, grandkids Alex, Monica, Natalie, Justin, Lea, Jerrett, Joshua, Jerry and Luke, and her beloved fur-baby Jo-Jo. A party to honor and commemorate her beautiful and loving soul will be held from 1-5 pm on November 16 at Diablo Valley College. Please feel free to join us in casual dress.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2019