Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Serrano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Serrano


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Serrano Obituary
Sandra Serrano
Aug. 11, 1957 ~Nov. 11, 2019
San Lorenzo/
Corpus Christi
Sandy was raised in San Lorenzo. She graduated from San Lorenzo High in 1975. Sandy leaves behind two adored sons, Joseph and Alex Cunha in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Sandy is also survived by her loving parents Mel and Joy Serrano of Pleasanton, CA and her sisters Kathy, Gail, Sharon and Bonnie.
Sandy was a spiritual person and loved nature.
No service is planned at this time.


View the online memorial for Sandra Serrano
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -