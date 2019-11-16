|
Sandra Serrano
Aug. 11, 1957 ~Nov. 11, 2019
San Lorenzo/
Corpus Christi
Sandy was raised in San Lorenzo. She graduated from San Lorenzo High in 1975. Sandy leaves behind two adored sons, Joseph and Alex Cunha in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Sandy is also survived by her loving parents Mel and Joy Serrano of Pleasanton, CA and her sisters Kathy, Gail, Sharon and Bonnie.
Sandy was a spiritual person and loved nature.
No service is planned at this time.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 16, 2019