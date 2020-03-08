|
Sandy Baird Armstrong
Nov. 29, 1943 - Mar. 5, 2020
San Diego, California
Sandy Baird Armstrong, 76, died in her home, surrounded by loved ones. She had suffered from Alzheimer's disease for more than 12 years.
She will be remembered as beautiful, funny and spirited. She deeply loved her family and friends and life itself.
Sandy was born in Texas and spent her formative years in Ohio and Coastal Georgia. She moved in the late 1960s to Southern California, where she met and married John Armstrong. Later, the Armstrongs resided for 17 years in Walnut Creek while John served as editor and then publisher of the Contra Costa Times and other newspapers in the East Bay. Among her other philanthropic endeavors, she was an active member of the Junior League of Oakland-East Bay.
Sandy is survived by her husband; daughters Stacy Ralph of San Diego, Angela Dant of Alameda and Terri Kostecki of Temecula; son Chris Armstrong of Fresno; 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A Celebration of Sandy's Life will be held May 2 at La Jolla Country Club in San Diego.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020