Sanjuana H. RamirezSeptember 8, 1925 - July 10, 2020Resident of Brentwood, CASanjuana "Bela" Ramirez, 94, was finally reunited with her loved ones in heaven on July 10, 2020. Born on September 8, 1925 in Angamacutiro, Michoacan; Sanjuana lived in Texas and Arizona before settling down with her family in Brentwood, CA, where she became a lifelong resident.She supported her family by working for various packing sheds in the Oakley and Brentwood area and Tillie Lewis Canaries before retiring in the 90's. She was an avid gambler; making many trips to the casinos in Lake Tahoe, Reno and Las Vegas. She loved to make tamales, dote on all her grandchildren, and loved, loved, loved to dance. To her loved ones, she was the epitome of strength; overcoming many hardships and loss throughout her lifetime. Her spunky and quick-witted spirit will be missed by all.Sanjuana leaves behind her children, Osvaldo Ramirez (Patty), Patricia Ramirez-Arroyos (Alfred), and Lupe Ramirez-Witt (Paul), her precious dog Chitty, 24 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 19 great great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her husband, Ismael; sons, Antonio, Manuel, Ismael, Luis, daughter in-law Emily Ramirez; and her grandsons, Richard Ramirez and Steven Witt.