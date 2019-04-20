Sara Elizabeth (McCombs) Ball

May 18, 1963 ~ April 2, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek, California

Sara Elizabeth (McCombs) Ball passed peacefully in her home in Walnut Creek on April 2, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 55 years old. Sara was a person with a strong and determined spirit from which she drew constantly as she faced esophageal cancer.

Sara grew up in Lafayette, California. After graduating from Acalanes High School in 1981, she earned a Liberal Arts degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She was a member of Mortar Board--National College Senior Honor Society. Sara later earned her Multiple Subject Teaching Credential from California State University, Hayward.

For 9 years, Sara taught fourth grade at Oakbrook Elementary School in Fairfield, California. These past 8 years, Sara tutored students with dyslexia in her home. She also volunteered in the schools her children attended. She helped students in reading and physical education at Parkmead Elementary and Walnut Creek Intermediate and in the college career center at Las Lomas High School.

Some of her fondest memories were from high school and college theater programs where she forged lifelong friendships. She later orchestrated summer theater productions for her daughters and their neighborhood friends. She planned creative birthday parties. Sara would say, "We have to make memories for our children." Her favorite family trips involved the ocean, especially at Carmel, La Jolla, and Hawaii. Over the past 50 years, she and her family also spent several weeks each summer at Pinecrest Lake where she enjoyed swimming in the cool mountain water.

Sara had a great sense of humor and a contagious, genuine laugh that filled the room with joy. She had a love for music and dance. She enjoyed gardening, good conversation, and daily walks. Sara had honor and compassion. She cared about people and had great respect for their personal stories. She saw the truth in others. Most of all she loved her family and being a mom. Sara raised the quality of life for those around her. She was an inspiration, a guiding light and truly made a difference.

Sara is survived by her husband, Carl, her daughters, Claire (21), Charlotte (17), her parents, John and Mary McCombs, her sisters, Jennifer Quirk and Susan McCombs, and her brother-in-law and niece, Mike and Leila Quirk. Sara will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church, 49 Knox Drive, Lafayette, California.





