Sara Garcia
Sep. 19, 1918 - Dec. 21, 2019
San Leandro
Sara Garcia passed away on December 21, 2019, at the age of 101.
Sara loved taking care of her family and home. She loved gardening. She also loved traveling with her husband and daughter. As a Catholic, she was a member of Assumption Church.
She was preceeded by the death of her husband of 60 years, Michael Garcia, as well as her siblings Tony Polvorosa, Frank Polvorosa, Victoria Perry, Mario Polvorosa, Doris Kozneski, and Casey Polvorosa.
Sara is survived by her daughter, Susan Regalo, grandchildren Michelle Dunn and Paul Regalo and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center on Monday, January 6, 2020. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., Memorial Service is from 11-12pm. Followed by a committal service on-site.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 3, 2020