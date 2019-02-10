|
Sara "Joy" Graner
Mar. 31, 1928 - Dec. 20, 2018
Montclair
On December 20, 2018, Sara "Joy" Graner passed away quietly in her sleep after 90 years and 260 days of life. Joy was one of four girls born in Wichita Falls Texas to James and Willie Grant. The family moved to California when Joy was in her teens. For over 50 years she called Montclair home and it's where she raised her 2 children. Joy was a working mom and spent 32 years employed by AC Transit, retiring in 1995. After her son George R. Graner passed away in 2008 she moved to Weaverville CA to be near her daughter. Joy is survived by her sister Mary Allison and daughter Nancy Graner Kline.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019