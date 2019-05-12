|
Sara M. Zamora
December 6,1929 ~ May 6, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Sara Marie Zamora was born on Dec. 6, 1929 in Roseville, CA, to Nicasio and Felipa Zamora, the oldest of their 8 children. She moved to Antioch at the age of 14, graduating from Antioch High School in 1948. She then worked the next 40 years at Anchor Glass. Sara loved her 49ers, Ford cars, but mostly See's candy. Sadly, Sara passed away on May 6th. She is survived by her sisters Mary Bacon (Dwayne), Rosemary Zamora, brothers Frank, Ben (Joyce), and Nick Zamora. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Pauline Rohlfs and Grace Zimmerman.
Visitation and services will be on May 14th at Higgins Chapel at 10 am. Donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019