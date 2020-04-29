Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:45 PM
virtual memorial using ZOOM
1979 - 2020
Sarah Adaku Charlene Rahman Obituary
Sarah Adaku Charlene Rahman
Dec. 27, 1979 - Apr. 3, 2020
Fremont
Sarah Adaku Charlene Rahman died from complications of an illness she courageously endured throughout her life. Every day she was with us was a treasured blessing. We miss her brilliance, creativity and generous spirit.
Sarah loved learning. A talented musician, painter and writer, one of Sarah's gifts to the world was her unique way of thinking and asking probing questions.
Sarah's first passion was caring for others. She never walked past a person or other living creature in need without trying to help them. To honor her, Sarah's family requests that people do what she did throughout her life. Give to those who are homeless, in Sarah's name with Sarah in your thoughts. Donations can be as simple as socks, toiletries, fruit, or blankets to people on the street. Monetary donations can be given to Abode Services at www.abodeservices.org/donate, the East Oakland Community Project at www.eocp.net, or Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org.
Sarah is survived by her parents, Mark and Peggy, her sister Althea and many loved ones who miss her.
A virtual memorial using ZOOM is scheduled for Saturday, May 2. It will begin with a viewing of memories at 1:45pm, followed by a formal service. For information, email our family at [email protected]


View the online memorial for Sarah Adaku Charlene Rahman
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 29, 2020
