East Bay Times Obituaries
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
(510) 537-6600
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Sarah "Sally" Brosnan


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah "Sally" Brosnan Obituary
Sarah "Sally" Brosnan
April 21, 1925 - May 8, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Passed away in San Leandro on May 8th, 2019 at age 94. Sally was born in Oakland and lived in the Bay Area all of her life. She worked for more than 40 years as a Telephone Operator. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward and sister, Marion. She leaves behind her son Stephen, and daughter Nancy, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held on May 16th 10:30am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center at 1051 Harder Road, Hayward. Interment immediately following at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.


Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019
