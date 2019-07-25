Saranell McLeod

Oct 20, 1934 - July 21, 2019

Hercules, CA

It is with sadness that the children of Saranell McLeod announce the passing of their mother on July 21, 2019 at the age of 84 years. "Miss Sara," as she was known to many died in her home listening to the chickens, horses and early rising roosters as she spent her final days.

Saranell Wescott was born in Nevada, Missouri on October 20, 1934. She came to California in 1952 at the age of 17 to care for her sister Roberta. Sara met, John N. McLeod a Merchant Marine, who worked for Standard Oil. On December 4, 1952 John N. McLeod and Saranell Westcott were married.

In the course of the next 8 years they had three children, Roberta McLeod, Heather McLeod and John N. McLeod Jr. They lived in Albany and in 1961 they moved to Richmond, CA. In 1963 the family moved to Pinole and spent 13 years on Kyer Street. John N. McLeod Sr. became a Captain on the Standard Oil Tankers.

In 1976 Sara and John McLeod purchased the "Ellerhorst Ranch" and Miss Sara's dream came true. She loved the "farm" she would rise at 4:00 am to feed the horses, then head off to her job at Highland Elementary School, as an aid, for disabled students. In 1982 her husband of 30 years passed away and she took on the farm work with renewed endeavor, planting a garden, raising chickens, rabbits, boarding horses and making quilts. In addition to life on the farm, Saranell was an active member of the United Methodist Church in El Sobrante, and the Pinole Historical Society.

She was proceeded in death by her mother, Louise Newman Westcott, her father, Ralph Westcott her sisters, Dr. Mary Gray, and Roberta Bryan, and her brother Charles Westcott. Saranell is survived by her brother, John Westcott of Lawrence Kansas, and her children, Roberta Mori and husband Mike Mori of Sacramento CA, Heather Girard and husband Ron Girard of Placerville CA, and John N. McLeod Jr and his wife Cindra McLeod of Hercules CA. Grandchildren include; Michael Mori, Nathan Mori, Casey Siders, Marlee Stahl, Jack McLeod, and Oscar Leimbach. She has four great grandchildren. Saranell is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Donations to the American Red cross in Saranell McLeod's name would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

A Celebration of Life Service for Saranell McLeod will be held at the Pinole Senior Center 2500 Charles Avenue Pinole, CA on August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am.





