|
|
Scott Brian Hansen
Resident of Clayton
Scott Brian Hansen passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 22, 2019. Scott was born May 31, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan. As a child his family moved to Rancho Cordova, California where Scott graduated from Cordova High in 1975. He then attended Chico State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice. After college, he pursued his dream of becoming a police officer and was hired by the Walnut Creek Police Department. He spent the majority of his career in the department's motor division doing traffic enforcement and crash scene investigations. While in the motor division he would perform in the annual Walnut Festival Parade where he would execute an exciting but dangerous maneuver called "the zipper." One of his many professional achievements was being awarded the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Lifesavers Award" for his outstanding work in child passenger safety education and enforcement. When not keeping the city safe he had an active lifestyle. His many hobbies included riding motorcycles, woodworking, fishing, camping, and both playing and watching baseball. He was also the manager of the department's softball team that played annually in the Law Enforcement tournament in Lake Tahoe, leading the team to their best performance ever in 1989. Throughout the law enforcement and healthcare communities he was known for his infamous margarita parties that were always thoroughly enjoyed. He is preceded in death by his father Donald Hansen and mother Evelyn Hansen. He is survived by his loving wife Kacey, his two sons Cameron and Christopher, his younger sister Lori Gregersen (Bill) and her son Brandon Timberlake (Andrea) and his best friend, George Willis. Scott's exuberance and generosity will be missed by many, many colleagues, friends and extended family. A service will be held at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road in Concord on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family ask that a donation be made in Scott's name to the CHP's 11-99 Foundation.
View the online memorial for Scott Brian Hansen
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019