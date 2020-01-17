Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Humbird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Humbird


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Humbird Obituary
Humbird Scott
May 8, 1920- November 20, 2019
Brentwood, CA
Surrounded by his loving wife and daughters, Humbird J. Scott, Jr.("Scotty") passed away November 20, 2019 in Brentwood CA. Scotty was born in Ronceverte, W. VA. He attended Richmond schools and UC Berkeley until he was drafted in 1941. He served in the US Army during WWII in the South Pacific with the malaria control unit. He married Elaine McConnell July 20, 1942. Scotty was a well-respected California Certified Nurseryman for Navlet's in Oakland and Pleasant Hill. He continued working part-time at Navlet's after retirement well into his 80's for the sheer joy of it. Scotty is survived by his devoted wife of 77 years Elaine; daughters Nancy Johnson and Susan Gusz (Gary); grandchildren Scott Johnson and Hillary Ludwig (Scott); beloved great-grandchildren Frederick, Ian, Eloise, Margaret and Rory. Private memorial service pending.


View the online memorial for Humbird Scott
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -