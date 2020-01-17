|
Humbird Scott
May 8, 1920- November 20, 2019
Brentwood, CA
Surrounded by his loving wife and daughters, Humbird J. Scott, Jr.("Scotty") passed away November 20, 2019 in Brentwood CA. Scotty was born in Ronceverte, W. VA. He attended Richmond schools and UC Berkeley until he was drafted in 1941. He served in the US Army during WWII in the South Pacific with the malaria control unit. He married Elaine McConnell July 20, 1942. Scotty was a well-respected California Certified Nurseryman for Navlet's in Oakland and Pleasant Hill. He continued working part-time at Navlet's after retirement well into his 80's for the sheer joy of it. Scotty is survived by his devoted wife of 77 years Elaine; daughters Nancy Johnson and Susan Gusz (Gary); grandchildren Scott Johnson and Hillary Ludwig (Scott); beloved great-grandchildren Frederick, Ian, Eloise, Margaret and Rory. Private memorial service pending.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020