Scott John Gray
April 27, 1962 - Nov 11, 2019
San Leandro
Scott John Gray, aged 57, passed peacefully on 11/11/2019. After suffering a heart attack, he passed away at Alta Bates Summit Hospital, Oakland. Loving son of John and Mattie Gray, he is survived by his son, Ryan, daughter Anna, his brother Brian and sister Linda.
Starting as an auto mechanic for many years at Wrights Automotive in San Leandro, he concluded his career employed by Caltrans as a Supervisor at the Bay Bridge station. He was a long-time member of the Caledonian Club of San Francisco, and active participant in California's fish and wildlife community. As a final gesture of Scott's generosity his organs were donated so that others may benefit from his passing.
"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die."
Rest in Peace, Scott
Funeral services still under development, currently estimated to be early 2020.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019