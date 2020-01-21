|
Scott Mead
Boise, ID Former resident of Concord
Scott entered into eternal rest on 1/11/20 at age 65. He was born on 3/10/54 in Twin Falls ID.
Scott is preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Shirley Mead, brother Douglas and sister Laura.
He is survived by his loving wife Darcine of 37 years, sons Bryan (Annalisa), and Devan (Haylie), daughter Suzanne (Nathan), brother Brad (Sarah), as well as grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Scott is a graduate of Concord High School (1972) and The University of Idaho (1977). Scott was a highly regarded project manager for WestOne Bank in Boise and First Hawaiian Bank in Honolulu. After retiring from First Hawaiian Bank in 2013, he returned to Boise, Idaho.
His hobbies included, boating, fishing, golfing, target shooting, riding ATVs, woodworking, fast cars, and following professional football.
Scott touched many lives and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Services will be private, per Scott's request
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 21, 2020