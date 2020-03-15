Home

All Saints Church
22824 2nd St
Hayward, CA 94541
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
22824 Second Street
Hayward, CA
Scott Sorenson


1967 - 2020
Scott Sorenson Obituary
Scott Sorenson
Apr 28, 1967 - Feb 16, 2020
Resident of Livermore
Scott A. Sorenson, age 52, passed away peacefully at home in Livermore, CA, on Feb. 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Scott was born in Oakland, CA, and spent his life in the Bay Area. He was a trained Technical Support Engineer for many years.
Lovingly called "Papa" by his three sons Anthony, Paul, and Ruben Lopez and "Peppa" by his granddaughter Anabella Lopez.
Scott is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Alexandra Estrella Sorenson and his devoted mother, Gloria Zanolin Sheleg. He was preceded in death by his beloved stepfather, Paul J. Sheleg.
A Mass is planned for Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 10:30 am at All Saints Catholic Church located at 22824 Second Street, Hayward, CA.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020
