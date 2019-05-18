Scott Stanley

Feb. 16, 1965 ~ Apr. 24, 2019

Resident of Newark, CA

Scott Stanley, age 54, died on April 24, 2019 at Washington Hospital in Fremont, CA from complications from an infection. He was surrounded by family and left this world peacefully.

Scott was born in Walnut Creek, CA on February 16, 1965 and is survived by his sister Connie Stanley and half-sister Janet Ledet and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Scott graduated from Antioch High School in 1983 where he played on his HS varsity football team. Scott graduated from Heald College, with Honors, majoring in Engineering and Electronics. Scott worked at Lockheed Martin Corporation for 25 years as a real-life Rocket Scientist/Engineer building guidance systems for Homeland Security. Scott was a hard worker and a good friend to many people. We will all miss his laugh, generosity, friendship and great sense of humor.

Scott was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Stanley and father Edgar Stanley.

In lieu of flowers, Connie Stanley and family are asking that donations be made to the (Hospice) VITAS Community Connection at vitascommunityconnection.org

Services will be held privately by the family.





