Sean Charles McCluney

Age 30

Crockett

Sean passed away at home on April 28, 2019 after injuries he received in a fire accident 10 days earlier.

Born Sept 23, 1988 in Los Angeles to Charles and Paige McCluney. Sean grew up in L.A, Florida, and the EastBay. He graduated from College Park H.S. in Pleasant Hill and earned a B.S. degree in Physics from U.C. Santa Cruz in 2010.

Sean loved learning, traveling, movies, music, woodworking, sports, hiking, biking, and chess. He was a caring friend with a great sense of humor and his wit will be missed. He loved working with his hands; he worked as a carpenter at the time of his death.

He is survived by his mother and brother, Stephen of Crockett. Maternal grandmother and uncle of Boise, ID. Cousin, Jason (Nicola) of Hercules. Numerous uncles, aunts and cousins of So. California, Las Vegas, NV., Seattle, WA., Monterey, CA., and Napoli, Italy. Sean was preceded in death by his father and paternal grandparents. A private ceremony took place in Sebastian, Florida on 5/16 and a celebration of life will be held later this year.

Carpe diem Sean!





