Sean E. Kelley

August 8, 1961 – April 27, 2019

Resident of El Cerrito

After a courageous battle with cancer, Sean died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. Sean was born and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. He joined the Navy at age 19 and achieved the rank of Master Chief. He continued to serve in the reserves and began a second career working for U.S. Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service, starting as a controller in 1990 and retiring as the director in 2018.

He made his home in El Cerrito where he was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and in the community. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, and especially cooking for his family and friends.

Sean was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Gonzalez-Kelley, his father William Kelley and his mother Marie, and stepfather William Huntsman, as well as his nephew Kerry Lewiecki. He leaves behind his devoted wife Sheryl, his son Matt, and his stepchildren, Francisco Gonzalez, Ashley, Andrew, and Alex Saindon and his loving dog Besa. He also leaves behind his siblings, Peter (Kathy) Kelley, Kathleen Floyd, Maura (Mike) Lewiecki, Bill (Lisa) Huntsman, Matthew (Cherie) Kelley, Robert (Jacki) Huntsman, and Molly (Doug) Bency, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Friday, May 3rd, 1:00 pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 11150 San Pablo Ave. in El Cerrito. Reception following.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to: , or Coast Guard Mutual Assistance @ https://www.cgmahq.org





