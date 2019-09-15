|
Sean Michael Brown
May 15, 1978 - September 1, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Sean Michael Brown died on Sept. 1, 2019 after a short illness. Sean was born on May 15, 1978 in Vallejo. He had a successful career as a butcher at Lunardi's Markets in Walnut Creek and Danville. He lived in Martinez since 2nd grade. Sean graduated from College Park HS in Pleasant Hill. He was a devoted father to his two sons. He loved history especially the Vikings and anything SF 49er related. He is survived by his sons, Nicholas and Levi, with his ex-wife, Jen O'Kennedy, his parents Karen and Mike (deceased) Brown, sister Shera Argo and girlfriend, Teresa Wassmann. His memorial service will be held on Thurs, Sept. 26 at 10AM at San Ramon Valley United Methodist Church, 902 Danville Blvd, Alamo. A reception will follow in the church hall.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019