Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
San Ramon Valley United Methodist Church
902 Danville Blvd
Alamo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Michael Brown


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean Michael Brown Obituary
Sean Michael Brown
May 15, 1978 - September 1, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Sean Michael Brown died on Sept. 1, 2019 after a short illness. Sean was born on May 15, 1978 in Vallejo. He had a successful career as a butcher at Lunardi's Markets in Walnut Creek and Danville. He lived in Martinez since 2nd grade. Sean graduated from College Park HS in Pleasant Hill. He was a devoted father to his two sons. He loved history especially the Vikings and anything SF 49er related. He is survived by his sons, Nicholas and Levi, with his ex-wife, Jen O'Kennedy, his parents Karen and Mike (deceased) Brown, sister Shera Argo and girlfriend, Teresa Wassmann. His memorial service will be held on Thurs, Sept. 26 at 10AM at San Ramon Valley United Methodist Church, 902 Danville Blvd, Alamo. A reception will follow in the church hall.


View the online memorial for Sean Michael Brown
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.