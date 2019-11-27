|
Selby H. Marks
June 30, 1928 – Oct. 13, 2019
Antioch
Born in Pittsburg, California, Selby lived most of his life in Antioch, California. He graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering and was a licensed Professional Engineer. After college, Selby enlisted in the Army and served honorably for four years. He spent his professional engineering career working at U.S. Steel in Pittsburg, where he met his beloved wife of 46 years, Donna. Selby enjoyed fly fishing on mountain streams and vacationing two weeks each year with family and friends in the mountains at Silver Lake. He was an avid bridge player in his retirement, often playing twice a week with friends at the Antioch Senior Center.
Selby passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, the love of his life, and is survived by his devoted children Selby III and Denise Harness, son-in-law Chris Harness and two grandsons, Michael and Eric, and his bother Ronald Marks (Floy). His family and many friends will miss him deeply.
A private service and interment will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family appreciatively requests donations be made to the O'Connor Woods Memorial Fund (916-334-0810).
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 27, 2019