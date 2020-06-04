Sharon Ann Graves
1948 - 2020
Sharon Ann Graves
Mar. 4 1948 - May 28, 2020
Resident of Antioch
Sharon Ann Graves, 72, passed away on Thursday, May 28th at home. She was the wife of Lewis Linden Graves. They shared 53 years together.
Born in Martinez, CA, she was the daughter of Robert Carl Rex and Virginia June Compton. She graduated from Pacifica High School. She worked at Pacifica High School office until she moved to Santa Ana, California, to be with Lew, who was stationed at El Toro Marine Corp. Air Station. Sharon did odd jobs to help Lew with bills and rent. After moving back to West Pittsburg, she started her family and worked as a bookkeeper and had her own machine quilting business.
Sharon was a member of the Southern Baptist church as a youth. She enjoyed crochet, macramé, she put on many Christmas boutiques, and did ceramics. But, the love of her life was quilting; she loved it so much she's probably made hundreds of thousands of quilts in her life. Along with a couple of other small enjoyments like Maui, Hawaii, cherry picking, and McDonald's fries and McFlurries.
Sharon is survived by her husband Lewis L. Graves, children; Robert J. Graves and Lanette J. Graves, and her only grandchild, Ciara Nicole Crowell.
This will be a private service. It will be held on June 5th at 10am at Memory Gardens in Concord.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
2 entries
June 3, 2020
o the Graves family so sorry for your loss. May she rest in piece.
Love From Rich and Ginger DelChiaro and family
Ginger DelChiaro
Friend
June 2, 2020
I am blessed to own a beautiful quilt made by Sharon. Her love for her craft shows in every stitch. Lew - my heart breaks for you in this time of loss.
Mary Jo
